Orlovsky didn't attempt a single pass throughout the entire 2016 season.

Nearly every game the Lions played in 2016 was competitive to the very end. In fact, 12 of their 16 total games were decided by seven points or less. Consequently, Orlovsky was never called upon to play in relief of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and will now go without having thrown a pass in two of his three seasons with Detroit. Set to hit free agency in the offseason, Orlovsky may don a different uniform in 2017.