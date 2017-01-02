Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Runs the table

Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Lions. He added nine carries for 43 rushing yards.

Not only was Rodgers' prophecy that the Packers would "run the table" (by going 6-0 to end the season) fulfilled on Sunday, Rodgers himself became the first Packers QB to ever throw for at least 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back games while engineering the first offense all season to rack up over 30 points in Detroit's home stadium. As an added bonus for fantasy owners and DFS patrons alike, he also gained his most yardage on the ground since Week 9. Because Sunday's victory secured the No. 4 seed for Green Bay, the team now awaits a home date against the Giants in the first round of the playoffs. Especially if New York's top corner Janoris Jenkins (back) can't play, Rodgers could find himself in position to post another massive fantasy total against the league's 22nd-ranked defense in passing yards allowed per game.