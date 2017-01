Rollins (neck/concussion) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Rollins participated in every practice the Packers held this week, but it isn't clear if he's cleared concussion protocol. His availability would undoubtedly benefit the Packers' odds of slowing down Falcons QB Matt Ryan. If Rollins is ultimately ruled out, though, look for Ladarius Gunter to draw another start.