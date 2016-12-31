Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Brady (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

It's expected that Brady -- who practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday -- will be out there Sunday and play as much as the Patriots' coaching staff needs him to in Week 17. The team has clinched its division and a first-round bye, but the Patriots still have designs on securing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. As a result, look for Brady to remain in action as long as the outcome of Sunday's contest is unsettled.

