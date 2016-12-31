Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Brady (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
It's expected that Brady -- who practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday -- will be out there Sunday and play as much as the Patriots' coaching staff needs him to in Week 17. The team has clinched its division and a first-round bye, but the Patriots still have designs on securing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. As a result, look for Brady to remain in action as long as the outcome of Sunday's contest is unsettled.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Rested Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Leads team to decisive Week 16 win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Faces Jets on Saturday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Remains limited at practice Thursday•