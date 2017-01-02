Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Eight tackles Sunday
Mitchell recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Mitchell is a consistent and reliable defensive presence, playing in every game since joining the Steelers three years ago. He finishes his 2016 campaign with 78 tackles (55 solo), with an interception and a fumble recovery.
