Texans' Lamar Miller: Good to go this weekend

Miller (ankle) did not draw an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Raiders.

After practicing in full this week, Miller is in line to return to the Texans' starting lineup Saturday after being held out of the team's last two regular season tilts. Miller relayed to the Houston Chronicle that he's feeling refreshed in advance of Saturday's contest. "I think it helped me out a lot," Miller said of his time off. "I feel fresh right now. I feel good." Look for Miller, who carried 268 times for 1,073 yards and five TDs in 14 games this season, to be busy this weekend in a game that could lean toward the run, with Brock Osweiler starting at QB for the Texans and Connor Cook helming the Raiders offense.