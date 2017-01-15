Texans' Lamar Miller: Posts 73 yards rushing in divisional-round loss

Miller totaled 73 yards on 19 carries and secured four of seven targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round loss to the Patriots.

The Texans were able to stick with the running game until late into the contest, as they surprisingly hung tough into the fourth quarter. Miller responded with another strong outing, and his four receptions tied him for second on the team with backfield mate Jonathan Grimes. Miller posted 73 yards apiece in each of Houston's two postseason contests, and he acquitted himself impressively with the career-high 268 carries he saw in 2016. The former Miami Hurricane topped the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career over 14 games, while also serving as a valuable part of the passing game with 31 receptions.