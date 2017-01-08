Texans' Lamar Miller: Season-high 31 carries Saturday

Miller rushed 31 times for 73 yards and had a four-yard touchdown run in Houston's 27-14 win over Oakland in their AFC wild-card round playoff game Saturday.

The rushing attempts were a season high for Miller, who was expected to carry a big load after being shut down the final two weeks of the season. While the Raiders defense managed to hold him in check, Miller didn't have to come up with a huge performance against a team led by a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. The Texans cashed in on some short fields early, got effective quarterback play and were able to run out the clock in the second half. Despite Miller's limited impact Saturday, the Texans will roll out the same game plan next weekend against either New England or Kansas City.