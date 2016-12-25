Vikings' Matt Asiata: Nine touches versus Packers

Asiata rushed six times for 34 yards and caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Saturday's loss to the Packers.

Asiata was expected to see an expanded role in the absence of Adrian Peterson (knee/groin), but Minnesota could never commit to the ground game while playing in catch-up mode most of the day. Furthermore, as the Packers are much stronger against the run than they are against the pass, Asiata's services simply weren't needed in the red zone because QB Sam Bradford was able to exploit the Green Bay secondary three times through the air. His outlook moving forward is contingent upon Peterson's health, but if his teammate sits, Asiata could be in store for a larger workload in the Vikings' regular season finale Week 17 against the Bears.