Devils' Sergey Kalinin: No longer injured, healthy scratch Sunday
Kalinin (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's contest in Vancouver but will be a healthy scratch, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.
Even when healthy, Kalinin isn't exactly useful to the lineup, fantasy or otherwise, as evidenced here. He'll draw into the lineup again soon, but he's not likely to see much more than the 12:56 of ice time he's been averaging this season.
