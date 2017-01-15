Kalinin (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's contest in Vancouver but will be a healthy scratch, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.

Even when healthy, Kalinin isn't exactly useful to the lineup, fantasy or otherwise, as evidenced here. He'll draw into the lineup again soon, but he's not likely to see much more than the 12:56 of ice time he's been averaging this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola