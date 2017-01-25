Kings' Matt Greene: Old injuries crop up for veteran
Greene, who was unable to skate at Sunday's practice, may be shut down due to a variety of ailments, LA Kings Insider reports. "He's been struggling with a back, groin, all that stuff - issues that he's had off and on for the last number of years - and it acted up on him, and we shut him down again," head coach Darryl Sutter said.
It doesn't sound good for Greene, who had appeared in just four of LA's last 14 games. There's little reason to expect much from Greene at this point given his dwindling role and uncertain health status.
More News
-
Kings' Matt Greene: Role continues to decrease for Kings•
-
Kings' Matt Greene: Ends 26-game scoring drought with goal•
-
Kings' Matt Greene: Opens season on Kings' roster•
-
Matt Greene: Set for buyout by Kings•
-
Kings' Matt Greene: Out for playoff opener•
-
Kings' Matt Greene: Back skating but not close to a return•