Greene, who was unable to skate at Sunday's practice, may be shut down due to a variety of ailments, LA Kings Insider reports. "He's been struggling with a back, groin, all that stuff - issues that he's had off and on for the last number of years - and it acted up on him, and we shut him down again," head coach Darryl Sutter said.

It doesn't sound good for Greene, who had appeared in just four of LA's last 14 games. There's little reason to expect much from Greene at this point given his dwindling role and uncertain health status.