Greene (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Jan. 20) by the Kings on Monday, a href="https://twitter.com/ElliottTeaford/status/826196337997729792">Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.

Greene has been dealing with some old injuries of late, and the issues will hold him out for a little while. It's unclear how long he will be shut down for, but the veteran blueliner's placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Expect further news to surface as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup, but his status shouldn't be of much concern in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.