The biggest hurdle for LeBron James and the Cavs isn't the Warriors, it's Tyronn Lue

Despite great numbers from LeBron James, the Cavaliers find themselves down 0-2 to the Golden State Warriors for the second straight year in the NBA Finals. Some would argue that the Warriors are just too good, or that the Cavs' role players need to step up and be more productive.

Our Bill Reiter says that someone else is to blame.

"While LeBron James absolutely needs help from Kyrie Irving, from Kevin Love, from some of the role players, the real hurdle to his greatness, the real impediment to him having a legitimate chance, which he should have, to beating this Warrior team and perhaps being the greatest player of all time -- is his head coach, Ty Lue, a man who has simply been overmatched in the role, in the job," Reiter said.

In order for the Cavs to win, Reiter added, Lue has to be willing to scrap the gameplan he's been using all year and make drastic adjustments when necessary.

"Ty Lue, it's you that has to step up, and that requires coaching. Go small, change the rotations, try Love at the five and LeBron at the four -- Kyrie, J.R. [Smith], whatever you've got to do. Mix up your rotations, sit other guys, go to your shooters. ... You have to coach. You have to speak with confidence.

"Ty Lue is the biggest hurdle in the way of LeBron's greatness and his legacy, not the Golden State Warriors."

We'll see if Lue and the Cavs are able to adjust in a must-win Game 3 on Wednesday night.