Why Doug Gottlieb says Tom Brady can go rags to riches again with Super Bowl win

Everybody knows the Tom Brady rags-to-riches story. The sixth-round draft pick grabs his opportunity when the starter goes down and leads the Patriots to an unlikely Super Bowl win to launch an NFL dynasty.

Old news, right? But Brady, eyeing a record fifth Super Bowl title, can go Cinderella all over again -- if the Patriots beat the Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

Well, there's at least one person out there who thinks so -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, Doug Gottlieb believes that Brady's run to another title after his four-game Deflategate suspension is history repeating itself.

Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.