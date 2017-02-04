WATCH: Mexico's Sebastian Valle swats walk-off grand slam in Caribbean Series

The 2017 Caribbean Series is currently underway down in Culiacan, Mexico. The week-long tournament started Wednesday and will wrap up Tuesday with the championship game.

Friday night, Mexico earned a win over Venezuela (MEX 5, VEN 1) thanks to a walk-off grand slam by catcher Sebastian Valle. It's early February and we're all desperate for some baseball action, so here's the video:

Mexico is now 3-0 in the Caribbean Series. They'll play Cuba, who is 2-0 heading into Saturday's game against Venezuela, on Monday.

Valle, 26, is a former Phillies prospect who spent 2016 in the Yankees farm system. He signed a minor league deal with the Mariners earlier this offseason.