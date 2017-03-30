Clippers' core four does something they've never done before in win over Wizards
Wednesday's victory was truly a team effort
Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers picked up an impressive victory over the visiting Washington Wizards, dispatching the Eastern Conference foe 133-124 in a shootout, despite 41 points from John Wall.
It was an important victory for a Clippers team that has been wildly inconsistent, and was coming off the NBA’s worst collapse this season, when they let an 18-point lead slip away in the final five minutes Sunday against the Kings. In addition to their own psyche, the win was also important in the playoff race, as the Jazz also won Wednesday night, and the Clippers needed a win to keep pace. After Wednesday’s action, the Clips are still two games back in the loss column to the Jazz in the race for fourth in the West, but they do hold the tiebreaker.
It was also a historic win for L.A. For the first time since they came together back in the 2013-14 season, the Clippers’ core four -- Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick -- all scored 20-plus points in the same game.
All four had mighty impressive nights, as Redick knocked down seven triples on his way to a season-high 31 points. Griffin nearly recorded a triple-double, putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Paul scored 27 points and dished out 13 assists, while Jordan went for 23 points and 18 rebounds.
That is the definition of a team effort.
