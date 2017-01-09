NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks GM reportedly informs teams Paul Millsap is off the market

It seems as if Millsap will stay put in Atlanta ... for now

Well, it looks like Paul Millsap won't be packing his bags anytime soon.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks have changed course and have now informed teams that he's off the trade market.

Well aware of all the trade rumors, Millsap appears to be quite happy to keep playing for the Hawks:

The Hawks are winners of six straight, so perhaps their win-streak factored into the decision to keep Millsap (for now). Plus, the Hawks were able to convince Mike Dunleavy to join the team, so maybe they believe that the veteran forward's versatility can help them compete in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is also currently fourth in the conference, sitting right behind the Celtics for the third spot.

Perhaps another reason the Hawks have decided to keep Millsap is that it plays into coach Mike Budenholzer's goal of keeping continuity on the team:

Millsap will more than likely opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, so this could be a sign that the Hawks are still determined to re-sign him and to dethrone LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the East. It would be a rather foolish move for Atlanta to not trade Millsap and then let him walk in free agency, much like what happened with Al Horford this past offseason.

Of course, it is important to remember that there are still more than six weeks until the trade deadline and a lot can and will more than likely change before Feb. 23. But for now, the Hawks are determined to keep Millsap and don't have any plans on trading their talented All-Star forward. For now.

