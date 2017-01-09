NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks GM reportedly informs teams Paul Millsap is off the market

Well, it looks like Paul Millsap won't be packing his bags anytime soon.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks have changed course and have now informed teams that he's off the trade market.

Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017 For now, the Hawks are determined to compete in the Eastern Conference and Millsap decision signals a shift away from unloading assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

Well aware of all the trade rumors, Millsap appears to be quite happy to keep playing for the Hawks:

Paul Millsap said his heart was in Atlanta and now happy no trade. Wants to finish the job. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 9, 2017

The Hawks are winners of six straight, so perhaps their win-streak factored into the decision to keep Millsap (for now). Plus, the Hawks were able to convince Mike Dunleavy to join the team, so maybe they believe that the veteran forward's versatility can help them compete in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is also currently fourth in the conference, sitting right behind the Celtics for the third spot.

Perhaps another reason the Hawks have decided to keep Millsap is that it plays into coach Mike Budenholzer's goal of keeping continuity on the team:

Budenholzer has said that the goal is 'sustained success'. Keeping Millsap could be the most realistic path to that goal. — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 9, 2017

Millsap will more than likely opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, so this could be a sign that the Hawks are still determined to re-sign him and to dethrone LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the East. It would be a rather foolish move for Atlanta to not trade Millsap and then let him walk in free agency, much like what happened with Al Horford this past offseason.

Of course, it is important to remember that there are still more than six weeks until the trade deadline and a lot can and will more than likely change before Feb. 23. But for now, the Hawks are determined to keep Millsap and don't have any plans on trading their talented All-Star forward. For now.