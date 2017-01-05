Opa! Opa! Antetokounmpo hits buzzer-beating winner against Knicks

The Greek Freak delivered in a big way against the Knicks

With the game on the line against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks turned to their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he delivered in a big way.

After making a key defensive play on one end of the court that gave the Bucks the ball with 8.6 seconds to play, Antetokounmpo caught the inbound pass, took his time and then took an insanely long stepback winning jumper that beat the buzzer:

Antetokounmpo's shot not only gave the Bucks the 105-104 win but it also made Carmelo Anthony shake his head in disbelief:

The Greek Freak finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 10-of-18 and was 1-for-4 from deep. Antetokounmpo also recorded four assists, three blocks and a steal in a sensational performance.

Antetokounmpo still has a ways to go before nearing the type of career his coach Jason Kidd had but the Bucks star is definitely well on his way.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

