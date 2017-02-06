Warriors' Draymond Green on argument with Kevin Durant: Nothing to see here

Remember when Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got in an argument in crunch time of the Golden State Warriors' 128-119 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies' last month? It appeared to happen again during Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings:

After this clip circulated on Sunday, Green took to Snapchat to express his displeasure. It looks like he doesn't think this should have been turned into a story (and he is a Postmates user):

Draymond Green doesn't think this is a thing. money23green on Snapchat

Green's next snap, by the way, was a video of Durant sleeping. It seems like they're still friends, and it's really not that weird that friends get into an argument during an intense game.

I only have two thoughts on this: