Warriors' Draymond Green on argument with Kevin Durant: Nothing to see here
The Golden State forward doesn't think this should be a story
Remember when Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got in an argument in crunch time of the Golden State Warriors' 128-119 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies' last month? It appeared to happen again during Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings:
After this clip circulated on Sunday, Green took to Snapchat to express his displeasure. It looks like he doesn't think this should have been turned into a story (and he is a Postmates user):
Green's next snap, by the way, was a video of Durant sleeping. It seems like they're still friends, and it's really not that weird that friends get into an argument during an intense game.
I only have two thoughts on this:
- We should all know by now that arguing on the court does not necessarily represent a lack of cohesion. Players get into it all the time. When cameras aren't around, we never hear about it. These things happen in the heat of battle, and it's not as if the Warriors have been falling apart since that Grizzlies game. As a player, Golden State coach Steve Kerr traded punches with Michael Jordan in practice. Both of them have since said that it strengthened their relationship. This happened during the season where the Chicago Bulls won 72 games and a championship.
- Regardless of all this, the second that clip got out, it was going to be a story. Everything involving the Warriors is a story. Also, since Durant was having arguably his worst game of the season, and since something similar happened earlier, it was easy to connect this to other concerns about Golden State and how the superstar is fitting in. I would argue that he's fitting in extremely well overall, but that's neither here nor there. Green and Durant will surely be asked about this at practice Monday.
