WATCH: DeMar DeRozan makes Raptors history with 38-point performance vs. Heat

DeMar DeRozan has been incredible this season, averaging 27 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, all of which are career-high marks. He went to his second-straight All-Star Game, and his third overall, set a new career-high with 43 points against the Celtics back on Feb. 24, and now, he has made Toronto Raptors history.

On Friday night, DeRozan poured in 38 points to lead the Raps over the Miami Heat 96-94, a win which moved the Raptors into sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the East. The 38 points were also DeRozan’s 31st 30-point game this season, which moved him past Vince Carter for the most 30-point games in one season in Raptors history.

DeRozan has his franchise-record 31st 30+ point game of the season, which tops Vince Carter's previous Raptors high of 30 set in 2000-01 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 8, 2017

When DeRozan puts up at least 30, the Raptors are 24-7, which, according to my calculations, is ... good.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this stat, however, is that Carter set his franchise record back in 2000-01, and is still going strong for the Grizzlies, 16 years later.