WATCH: LeBron James rocks the rim against Warriors with emphatic slam
LeBron throws down the two-handed hammer and then hangs on the rim
As the Golden State Warriors found out on Christmas, when LeBron James gets a full head of steam there is no stopping him.
Cutting to the basket in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter against the Warriors, James caught a great pass from Kyrie Irving and then delivered a thunderous two-handed jam while drawing a foul. Then, letting the emphatic statement of his dunk linger in the air, James hung on the rim while dramatically rocking the rim for a few extended moments:
James' crunch-time slam punctuated Cleveland's fourth-quarter comeback from a 14-point deficit. And thanks to some late-game heroics from Irving, the Cavs were able to defeat the Warriors 109-108.
