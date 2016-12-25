WATCH: LeBron James rocks the rim against Warriors with emphatic slam

LeBron throws down the two-handed hammer and then hangs on the rim

As the Golden State Warriors found out on Christmas, when LeBron James gets a full head of steam there is no stopping him.

Cutting to the basket in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter against the Warriors, James caught a great pass from Kyrie Irving and then delivered a thunderous two-handed jam while drawing a foul. Then, letting the emphatic statement of his dunk linger in the air, James hung on the rim while dramatically rocking the rim for a few extended moments:

James' crunch-time slam punctuated Cleveland's fourth-quarter comeback from a 14-point deficit. And thanks to some late-game heroics from Irving, the Cavs were able to defeat the Warriors 109-108.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories