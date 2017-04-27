2017 NFL Draft: Browns reportedly taking Myles Garrett No. 1 overall despite rumors

It was a fun hot minute there when Mitchell Trubisky was rumored to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft . It was believable too, because the Browns are just Brownsy enough to Browns this draft up and not take the best player (with an option to trade up for Trubisky later).

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns will do what everyone has been expecting: draft Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick.

Cabot reports that the Browns huddled up on Thursday afternoon and decided to confirm what GM Sashi Brown claimed they have known for weeks: that Garrett is the top pick for them in this year's draft.

The Browns still need a quarterback, but this is a pretty easy decision if you have a high grade on Garrett. Draft Trubisky No. 1 and you cannot get Myles Garrett. Draft Garrett and you can definitely still get Mitchell Trubisky.

There are myriad trade options when it comes to moving up the draft board. The 49ers are willing to trade down out of the second slot, even if it will be expensive in order to get that high up and have the top two picks.

Tennessee has made it very clear that both its picks , No. 5 and No. 18, are open for anyone who is interested. The Browns, as I mocked in my final mock draft, would make sense as a team to flip No. 12 and No. 5 with Tennessee. There is a very good chance Trubisky is still there for them with the fifth pick.

Most of the possible trades we posited earlier this week involved Trubisky in some form or fashion, with two of them involving the Browns. There are options here for Cleveland to have its cake and eat it too.

Worth noting in Cabot's story is that the Browns "will consider" drafting either Deshaun Watson of Clemson ( who has been rumored as a top-five pick as well ) or Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech if they end up missing on Trubisky and/or aren't able to trade up to get him.

The Browns have taken the spice out of the top overall pick (for whatever spice there actually was) but they are still going to provide plenty of drama in this draft.