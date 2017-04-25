Bengals reportedly want at least a first-round pick for backup AJ McCarron
The Bengals are setting a sky-high asking price for their backup quarterback
One of the sure bets of NFL Draft season is that the market for quarterbacks is going to be hot. Teams want to find their next franchise passer, whether they do it by selecting a player in the draft or trading one or more of their picks for somebody on another team.
It should come as no surprise that teams with sought-after backups would set their asking price as high as possible, but the Bengals appear to be shooting for the moon with what they're looking for in exchange for backup AJ McCarron. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals want at least a first-round pick in exchange for McCarron's services.
It's worth noting that McCarron is a former fifth-round pick that has thrown all of 119 NFL passes since being drafted in 2014. He acquitted himself fairly well in three starts at the end of the 2015 season when Andy Dalton went down with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, but McCarron struggled badly during the Bengals' first-round playoff loss to the Steelers.
He's certainly considered a high-quality backup, but it's not exactly clear that there's evidence to support him being a quality starter. Getting a first-round pick for a player with his pedigree and track record seems extraordinarily unlikely. If they aren't able to pry that pick away from another team, they're apparently just fine with keeping him on board as Dalton's backup.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Gareon Conley denies rape allegations
A 23-year old woman alleges that Conley raped her in a Cleveland hotel room, and he strongly...
-
Sidney Jones could be back by September
Jones tore his Achilles tendon during Washington's pro day in March
-
NFL Draft Day 3 pick locations announced
Plus, actors, players, service members, and more will announce picks from other locations
-
Watson: Don't pick Trubisky over me
Watson and Trubisky are considered two of the draft's top QB prospects
-
Giants, Blount have mutual interest
The former Patriots running back has been sitting on the open market all offseason
-
Jets: Questionable players off board
Maccagnan's family friends were killed in a domestic violence murder-suicide several years...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre