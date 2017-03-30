Cardinals' Bruce Arians aiming for David Johnson to get 30 touches per game
That would result in the second-most touches in a single NFL season
Despite missing most of Week 17 with a knee injury (he’s fully recovered, by the way), David Johnson led the league with 373 touches last season. And if Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has his way, Johnson will get more than 100 more touches in 2017.
Rejoice, Fantasy footballers! At the NFL owners meetings on Wednesday, Arians revealed that he’s aiming for Johnson to average 30 touches per game.
“I want to have 30 touches out of him, if possible, because that’s going to be a lot of offense,” Arians said, via ESPN. “When he has his hand on the ball, either as a wide receiver, coming out of the backfield, in the slot, and running, that’s a lot of potential offense for us.”
But isn’t Arians worried about overworking his best player?
“He’s still too young to overuse,” Arians said.
This is a potentially awesome development from a short-term perspective. Johnson is arguably the best all-around back in football (Le’Veon Bell is also in the discussion), and he turned those 373 touches last season into a league-high 2,118 yards from scrimmage, which means he averaged 5.68 yards per touch.
If he were to get 30 touches per game and averaged 5.68 yards per touch next season, he would rack up roughly 2,726 yards from scrimmage, which would break Chris Johnson’s single-season record of 2,509 yards in 2009.
Obvoiusly, there’s no guarantee that Johnson can match his production from a year ago. There’s also no guarantee that Johnson will average 30 touches per game, because it’s pretty uncommon. If Johnson gets 30 touches per game, he’d finish just short of James Wilder’s single-season record of 492 touches with the Buccaneers in 1984. No other player has averaged 30 touches per game in a season
Plus, as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pointed out, it didn’t work out so great for the 1984 Buccaneers.
From a long-term perspective, this has the potential to be not-so-great for Johnson’s health. Hopefully, Arians knows what he’s doing and doesn’t risk Johnson’s long-term health. At 25, Johnson is already one of the game’s best playmakers.
I’d imagine Arians would like him to maintain that status in the years to come.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Pro days: Teams flock to Miami, Ohio
Brad Kaaya looked smooth in passing drills in front of all 32 teams at Miami's pro day
-
NFL suspends T.J. McDonald eight games
The free agent notched two picks for the Rams last year, but his offseason isn't going wel...
-
McCarthy: Bennett could be NFL's best TE
So then, let's compare Bennett to Rob Gronkowski
-
Draymond: Oakland should boycott Raiders
The NFL approved the Raiders' move to Las Vegas on Monday
-
Pats reportedly inquired about Sherman
'I don't see anything happening at all,' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday
-
Bucs could be best team in best division
The Bucs could be this year's 'Hard Knocks' team, but even if they aren't, they're well worth...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre