Chargers fire Mike McCoy after four disappointing seasons in San Diego

The Chargers did not wait long after a disappointing season ended to make a coaching change, announcing hours after losing to the Chiefs that Mike McCoy was fired.

McCoy just wrapped up his fourth season with San Diego, going 27-37 and never once finishing higher than third in the AFC West.

"Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers," Chargers president John Spanos said. "The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team's potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately."

The Chargers went 9-7 in McCoy's first two seasons but fell to four wins last year and won a dismal five games this season after coming into the year as a potential darkhorse in the division.

San Diego's loaded with talent -- Melvin Gordon emerged as a workhorse this year, Keenan Allen is a stud receiver and Philip Rivers is a top-10 quarterback -- but has consistently underachieved with McCoy as coach.

Additionally, the team had a penchant for gagging close games, losing multiple games in 2016 where they possessed a lead in the fourth quarter.

Injuries were a big problem for this team as well, although that's out of McCoy's control. Rivers finished with 21 interceptions, a career high for the veteran.

The Chargers could be on the move as well, with many expecting the team to relocate to Los Angeles.

Chargers brass notified McCoy of their decision after the game. It was not unexpected. Both LA teams in the market for new coaches — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2017

There are pros and cons to dealing with a coaching change in the middle of a possible move to Los Angeles, but it was pretty clear the Chargers had to do something.

It's very possible Tom Telesco's seat is getting warm as well -- he'll need the next coach to turn the Chargers around pretty quickly.

"I want to thank Mike for his tireless work and commitment to this organization," Telesco said in a statement. "He instilled a culture of work ethic and togetherness that we can build on for years to come."

McCoy, who finished with one playoff win, had good success as an offensive coordinator in multiple stops and with multiple quarterbacks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him land somewhere as an offensive coordinator next season.