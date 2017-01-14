Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly pursued Jon Gruden for head-coaching job

Gruden, now a TV broadcaster, has been out of the NFL for nine years

It's been 12 months since Colts owner Jim Irsay made the surprising decision to extend the contracts of coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson, despite a disappointing 2015 season and friction between Pagano and Grigson. At the time, no one would have been shocked if Irsay fired both men, and that was again the thinking this January after the Colts missed the playoffs.

But Pagano and Grigson remain under contract though that doesn't mean Irsay hasn't been weighing his options. Specifically: Irsay pursued "Monday Night Fooball" color commentator and former NFL coach Jon Gruden, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who adds that Gruden wasn't interested.

There's more: Gruden, who works at ESPN with Schefter, has denied talking to Irsay. "I know nothing. I've told people, I'm not coaching. I'm a broadcaster, I'm not a coach."

And there's more still, via FOX Sports' Jay Glazer:

So, as it stands, Pagano remains the Colts' coach. But it's also reasonable to think that Irsay will continue. The Colts' followed up their disappointing 2015 season with another 8-8 effort in 2016, and with a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck, Irsay is certainly expecting more than .500 football.

"I'm convinced that we have the right stuff going forward to win a world championship. It was always my hope that this was the direction we would head," Irsay said in January 2016, when he announced that Pagano would be retained. Those sentiments remain as relevant as ever, but if Irsay is reaching out to Gruden, who hasn't coached in nine years, Pagano's days could be numbered.

