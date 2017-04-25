Former Texas running back D'Onta Foreman reveals he lost his infant son last year

Former University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman exploded onto the scene during his junior season, running for more than 2,000 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns, and eventually winning the Doak Walker Award as the Most Outstanding Running Back in college football. For part of that season, though, Foreman was playing with a heavy heart.

Foreman revealed to NFL Network this week that his infant son, D'Onta Foreman Jr., died during the season. Foreman's son was born prematurely and weighed only 15 oz. at birth, but doctors told Foreman and his girlfriend, Charissa, that the baby was expected to pull through. However, he developed an infection and died less than two months after he was born.

"It was tough," Foreman said. "It's so hard to keep stuff a secret. I didn't want people feeling sorry for me, or anything like that. I just wanted to go out there and compete and give it my all."

Foreman found out about the infection the night before Texas' game against Texas Tech, which eventually became, "the best game of my life," Foreman said. He carried the ball 33 times for 341 yards and three touchdowns. "There was something about that game, that I was like, 'I'm doing it for my son. I'm leaving it all out here,'" Foreman said.

He found out after the game, while driving with his twin brother -- Texas wide receiver Armanti Foreman -- from Austin to his him in Texas City, that his son had passed away within the last hour. "I really didn't know how to feel," Foreman said. "I was like numb. I felt like something was taken away from me before I had a chance to experience it."

While preparing for the NFL Draft, where he's expected to be taken in the third or fourth round, Foreman found out that Charissa is pregnant again. Her due date is Sept. 16, one year to the day after his son was born. "He'll never be replaced," Foreman said. "Never gonna be replaced. But to have another baby on that same day, I hope it happens. I'm gonna do everything to keep making my name -- our name -- as big as it can be. He won't be forgotten by me."