Here's why Tom Brady's bank account received a $14 million boost on Friday

Life sure is rough for Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback won his fifth Super Bowl title, overcoming a four-game suspension from Roger Goodell, coming back from a 25-point deficit against the Falcons and breaking records en route to becoming Super Bowl LI MVP.

He’s also married to Gisele Bundchen, has some adorable kids, is wealthy millions of times over and thinks he’s going to play football for another decade. Even his stolen Super Bowl jerseys are getting treated as international crime incidents and being recovered by the FBI .

Because a guy like that really needs a cherry on his metaphorical sundae of life, how does a $14 million bonus at the end of March sound?

Brady is getting one, as helpfully noted by ESPN’s Field Yates, who pointed out that Brady is getting cash in the bank off the contract extension he signed last offseason with the Patriots.

The contract, Yates reports, called for Brady to receive a $28 million deferred signing bonus that would be paid out in a pair of installments. The first one came at the time of the signing and the second one comes due Friday.

Brady’s contract was a shelter of sorts from the NFL, because he knew the league wanted to hit him with a four-game suspension as he was in the middle of appealing it . By signing the deal, Brady protected himself from losing nearly $2 million in salary while being suspended.

So to recap the past two months for Brady: Won the Super Bowl, was handed the Super Bowl MVP by Roger Goodell, got all his awesome memorabilia back, acquired a new weapon in Brandin Cooks via trade, got a $14 million payday.

Pretty good offseason for the G.O.A.T. so far.