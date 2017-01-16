Jaguars offensive coordinator interviews reportedly include Chip Kelly
Kelly is reportedly set to interview with Tom Coughlin, his former rival in the NFC East
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been trying for years to turn things around. The latest steps in that process involved removing the interim tag from Doug Marrone's title as head coach and hiring former Jaguars and Giants coach Tom Coughlin to oversee personnel decisions.
Next up just might be the hiring of former Eagles and 49ers coach Chip Kelly to take over the offense and work to take Blake Bortles to the next level. Per several reports, Kelly is among the coaches that will be interviewed for the position.
Source: Chip Kelly is at EverBank Field today, presumably meeting about #Jaguars offensive coordinator position. No word on potential offer.— Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) January 16, 2017
As Hays Carlyon of 1010XL noted, Kelly's Eagles went 4-1 against Coughlin's Giants, which may factor into Coughlin's affinity for the somewhat controversial coach. One thing that could work in Kelly's favor is that he has extensive experience coaxing above-average or better performances out of quarterbacks that do not exactly strike fear into the heart of defenses. He got Nick Foles, Michael Vick, and even Mark Sanchez to play at a high level at various times in Philly, and even resurrected Colin Kaepernick's career back to a level of respectability in San Francisco.
Bortles has flashed talent on occasion but has mostly been a disappointment. If there's anyone that can bring the best out of him, it might just be Chip.
