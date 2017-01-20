List of previous Super Bowl winners: Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Steelers eye title

We're down to the final four, NFL style.

The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots will settle things on the field Sunday -- with the winners off to Super Bowl LI. Of the four teams left, only the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. Atlanta made it to Super Bowl XXXIII, but ended up losing to the Broncos 34-19.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the results of the previous 50 Super Bowls: