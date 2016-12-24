LOOK: Bernie Kosar surprised nobody showed up to see 0-14 Browns vs. Chargers

The Browns are two losses away from going 0-16 this season

Here's news that should surprise absolutely no one: The 0-14 Browns are hosting the 5-9 Chargers in a game that redifines meaningless. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt (duh), and the fine folks of the greater Cleveland area have better things to do than sit through some truly terrible football.

Here's Browns great Bernie Kosar with the visual proof:

Honestly, a quarter-full stadium in Week 16 is a bigger crowd than we expected. And, it turns out, some of those in attendance aren't fans of either the Browns or Chargers. Here's a ... Lions supporter? Yep, that's a Lions supporter:

In case you can't make out his sign, it says, "We know the feeling." Not sure why the fan felt the need to go to the stadium as a show of support -- we feel like a tweet would've sufficed -- but, as the old saying goes, misery loves company. And, really, there's no place more miserable right now than FirstEnergy Stadium.

If you're so inclined, you can follow all the action in the Chargers-Browns get-together with our CBS Sports GameTracker by clicking here.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

