LOOK: Bernie Kosar surprised nobody showed up to see 0-14 Browns vs. Chargers

Here's news that should surprise absolutely no one: The 0-14 Browns are hosting the 5-9 Chargers in a game that redifines meaningless. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt (duh), and the fine folks of the greater Cleveland area have better things to do than sit through some truly terrible football.

Here's Browns great Bernie Kosar with the visual proof:

This is as Small an attendance as I Have ever seen At A Browns Game!!Go Browns pic.twitter.com/TYxsFUF8nG — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) December 24, 2016

Honestly, a quarter-full stadium in Week 16 is a bigger crowd than we expected. And, it turns out, some of those in attendance aren't fans of either the Browns or Chargers. Here's a ... Lions supporter? Yep, that's a Lions supporter:

If anyone understands what Browns fans are going through, it's Lions fans. (via @mason_fick, H/T @darrenrovell) pic.twitter.com/eLgLZEE62m — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2016

In case you can't make out his sign, it says, "We know the feeling." Not sure why the fan felt the need to go to the stadium as a show of support -- we feel like a tweet would've sufficed -- but, as the old saying goes, misery loves company. And, really, there's no place more miserable right now than FirstEnergy Stadium.

