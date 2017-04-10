LOOK: Rob Gronkowski is dancing and partying shirtless in Las Vegas again
Gronk is going full Gronk in Vegas
The most exciting event on the NFL’s offseason calendar isn’t the draft or free agency anymore, it’s Rob Gronkowski’s annual trip to Las Vegas.
If the Patriots tight end ever becomes a free agent, you can bet he’ll be calling the Raiders and signing for cheap because Gronk loves Vegas. As a matter of fact, Gronk has been there so often for the past few years that he could probably get a Nevada driver’s license if he really wanted, too.
Gronk’s most recent trip to Vegas took place over the weekend, and let’s just say that it went like all of his other trips to Vegas: He didn’t wear a shirt the entire weekend. As a matter of fact, I don’t even think Gronk packs a shirt when he goes to Vegas.
Since Gronk is such a nice guy, it seems that he took a picture with pretty much anyone who asked during his weekend stay in Sin City. As you can see below, Gronk definitely hit the entire checklist of pictures you have to take in Vegas.
Posing with a girl while making a funny face? Check.
Posing with a guy who probably spends more time at the gym than Gronk? Check.
Posing with one girl and one guy in a picture where the girl seems slightly happier to be in the photo? Check.
Losing a pose-off? Check.
Posing with a bachelorette? Check.
If you’ve ever been to Vegas, then you’re probably aware that it’s the bachelorette capital of the free world, so this was definitely the second-most important box to check off the list.
Finally, before his trip ended, Gronk was able to knock the most important item off the Vegas check ist that everyone should have: He danced shirtless in the DJ booth at Encore Beach Club.
This was definitely Gronk’s most exciting trip to Vegas since 2014 when he bumped into Johnny Manziel.
