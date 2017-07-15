LOOK: These are the ultimate cars for die-hard Dallas Cowboys fans

There are plenty of NFL super-fans out there. Some of them are famous. Many of them aren't. They all prove their fandom in different ways. Some get wild tattoos. Some make hype videos. Some design their entire house and front yard in team colors.

Others get custom cars. Check out these Cowboys-themed rides:

Woo boy. This one's got what looks like a fire motif going on in the background. You've got a license plate that reads DALLAS. Wheels that says AMERICAS TEAM. Tom Landry on the door. COWBOYSLIFE on the windshied. Dez Bryant on the hood. And the world famous star logo on the roof.

As if that's not enough, here's another car, loaded with even more Cowboys references:

This car has a lightning theme, and it once again says COWBOYSLIFE on the windshield. There are stars all over the place. Jason Witten is near the back wheel. Emmitt Smith (two versions) is on the door. Roger Staubach (two version) is near the front wheel. And that looks like Jimmy Johnson on the hood.

One can only imagine what's on the other side of the vehicle.