New police video shows Bengals' Adam Jones telling cop 'I hope you die tomorrow'

In early January, Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested for three misdemeanors and a felony stemming from assault charges. Jones was also accused of kicking and head-butting while being put in a police car.

After being released, Jones said he was confused why he was arrested and believed "none of this makes sense." There is a 20-minute video of the incident, and the first three minutes of said video was released by Cincinnati police and posted by Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, and it makes the picture much more clear.

In the video, embedded below via Cincinnati.com, Jones is extremely aggressive with the police officer taking him into custody, telling the cop in question that "I hope you die tomorrow" and calling him a "b---- a-- n----."

At one point early in the video, Jones is trying to find out what charges he is facing. When informed he's facing two misdemeanors, Jones tells the officer to "suck my d---."

"What?" "Two misdemeanor charges." "Two misdemeanor charges?" "I expect you to be out of jail in a couple of hours." "Suck my d---, how about that?"

Here's the first three minutes of the arrest video:

At one point Jones asks the officer, Sgt. Jarrod Cotton, who is an African-American, "you don't like me do you?" When Cotton responds with "I don't know you," Jones replies "F--- you, b----."

The Bengals issued a statement on the matter that was fairly standard, although it added a layer of apology.

"We are extremely disappointed with Adam's behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players," the Bengals said in a statement. "The club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans."

Jones' attorney also released a statement, via Dehner:

"Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis. As it relates to the allegations, and upon advice of counsel, Mr. Jones will not be commenting upon legal proceedings at this time. Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future. Adam loves Cincinnati and considers it home. He sincerely apologize to the officers, the Cincinnati Bengals organization and all the fans in Cincinnati."

All told Jones used more than 30 disparaging remarks over a 18-20 minute span.

For those who don't want to watch the full video, Jones calls the officer a bi--- 21 times, tells him to suck his d--- 11 times in 18 mins. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2017

It's a terrible look and something, especially because there's video and there's a history of trouble with Jones. The Hamilton County prosecutor, Joe Deters, apparently wants a response from the NFL to Jones before proceeding with the case.

There is a grand jury hearing scheduled for Feb. 10.