Adam Jones arrested on three charges, plus felony harassment with bodily substance

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio, for three misdemeanors and a felony, reports Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The misdemeanors -- assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business -- took place in the Central Business District, while the felony came later at the justice center for harassment of a member of the medical staff with a bodily substance.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox19.com, Jones is accused of assaulting a man by "pushing and poking" him in the eye.

More details:

Cincinnati police wrote in other criminal complaints [that] he engaged in turbulent behavior and refused to stop when ordered to and pulled away from officers. He is accused of kicking, head-butting and refusing to enter a police car. Once Jones was at the jail, he was charged with harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a nurse on the jail medical staff, according to workers in the Hamilton County Clerk of Court's Office.

Jones "vehemently denies" the accusations, according to his attorney (by way of Kevin Grasha of the Enquirer).

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

Jones, 33, began his NFL career with the Titans, where he was the No. 6 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was suspended for the 2007 season for violation of the NFL player conduct policy. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2008 season. By October, he was suspended again, this time for six games. He was released in early 2009, didn't play during the '09 season, and signed with the Bengals in May 2010. He has been in Cincinnati ever since, and for the first time in his NFL career, started all 16 games this season.

Jones signed a three-year, $22 million deal in March 2016.

The Bengals could not immediately be reached for comment.