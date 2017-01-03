Adam Jones arrested on three charges, plus felony harassment with bodily substance
After a turbulent start to his NFL career, Jones has stayed out of trouble in recent years
Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio, for three misdemeanors and a felony, reports Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The misdemeanors -- assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business -- took place in the Central Business District, while the felony came later at the justice center for harassment of a member of the medical staff with a bodily substance.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox19.com, Jones is accused of assaulting a man by "pushing and poking" him in the eye.
More details:
Cincinnati police wrote in other criminal complaints [that] he engaged in turbulent behavior and refused to stop when ordered to and pulled away from officers. He is accused of kicking, head-butting and refusing to enter a police car.
Once Jones was at the jail, he was charged with harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a nurse on the jail medical staff, according to workers in the Hamilton County Clerk of Court's Office.
Jones "vehemently denies" the accusations, according to his attorney (by way of Kevin Grasha of the Enquirer).
Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT— Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017
Jones, 33, began his NFL career with the Titans, where he was the No. 6 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was suspended for the 2007 season for violation of the NFL player conduct policy. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2008 season. By October, he was suspended again, this time for six games. He was released in early 2009, didn't play during the '09 season, and signed with the Bengals in May 2010. He has been in Cincinnati ever since, and for the first time in his NFL career, started all 16 games this season.
Jones signed a three-year, $22 million deal in March 2016.
The Bengals could not immediately be reached for comment.
Way too early to speculate on any #Bengals reaction. I can say what they will do, as they do every time: let the judicial process play out.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2017
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Seahawks' Sherman cancels weekly presser
The Seahawks cornerback is taking a page from Beast Mode's media play book
-
Browns QBs mocked in Billy Joel cover
This might become your new favorite version of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
-
Theismann rips Kaepernick for protests
The former Redskins QB put Kaepernick on blast during a recent interview
-
Eli is unbeaten in playoffs at Lambeau
The Giants quarterback has never lost a playoff game in Green Bay
-
Big Ben rips Bengals after Suh question
There is no love loss between the Steelers and Bengals
-
Big Board: Which sophomores declare?
Will DeShone Kizer, Marlon Humphrey and Jabrill Peppers declare or stay in school?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre