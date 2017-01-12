NFL Playoffs: How to watch, live stream Texans-Patriots on CBS All Access

If you made a New Year's resolution to cut the cord with your cable company, we have some good news for you: You can still watch NFL football.

Thanks to a new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL you don't need a cable or satellite subscription to watch this weekend's divisional round playoff game between the Texans and Patriots.

If you want to watch Tom Brady pick apart the Texans on Saturday night (8:15 p.m. ET), all you need to do is sign up for CBS All Access. A subscription to the new CBS streaming service will put more than 8,500 on-demand shows at your fingertips, along with live NFL football.

How to get CBS All Access

Prices for CBS All Access are as low as $5.99 per month, and you can even get a free trial week of the service if you sign up right now. That means you can literally click right here, sign up for the free seven-day trial, and then watch this week's playoff game without paying a dime.

What you'll get with CBS All Access

If you're a CBS All Access subscriber, not only will you be able to stream Saturday's game between the Texans and Patriots, but you'll also be able to stream the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 22 (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS).

Also, starting with the 2017 NFL season, you'll be able to stream "Thursday Night Football" when it airs on CBS. That's along with the more than 8,500 shows you'll also have access to on-demand. By subscribing, you'll also have exclusive access to original shows like Star Trek: Discovery.

All the content above is available by downloading the CBS App for iOS, Android or Windows 10, then subscribing to CBS All Access. At that point, you'll be able to watch games on connected devices that include: Xbox One, Xbox 360, Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and Playstation 4.

You'll also be able to watch online at CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in December when the new partnership was announced. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

