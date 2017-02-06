Patriots' James White breaks record for most catches in a Super Bowl
White broke a record formerly held by Demaryius Thomas
The New England Patriots accomplished much bigger things on Sunday night, winning the fifth Super Bowl in franchise history in overtime by clawing back from a 25-point deficit, but we think it's pretty important to note that James White broke himself a record during the game.
White caught an incredible 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown during the game, and also added six carries for 29 yards and two scores, including both the game-tying touchdown with under a minute left in regulation and the game-winner in overtime. Those 14 catches represent a new Super Bowl record, breaking a mark formerly held by Demaryius Thomas, via Pro-Football-Reference.
White's 14-catch game made him one of 13 players with double-digit receptions in a Super Bowl, and the fourth member of the Patriots to join that club. Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch tied the record with 11 catches back in 2005 and held it until Thomas had 13 in the Broncos' loss to the Seahawks in 2014. Wes Welker also tied the record with 11 in 2008, while Shane Vereen had 11 in 2015.
Now, White stands all alone at the top of the list.
