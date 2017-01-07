Raiders-Texans highlights: Clowney's athleticism leads to incredible tipped INT

Due to injuries, a lack of sacks, and the fact that he plays for the boring Texans, Jadeveon Clowney hasn't gotten the credit he's deserved for his ascension in his third season. Thankfully, Clowney finally received the chance to demonstrate just how good of a player he's become on a national stage.

In the early going of the Raiders and Texans' wild-card game, Clowney nearly intercepted Connor Cook's quick pass to the outside by deflecting the ball high into the air, but he was unable to locate the ball before it touched down.

Look at how he shed the block to get into the air:



Clowney didn't miss out on his second chance to snag a pick. Again, on the Raiders' second series, Cook tried to set up a screen on the outside. Clowney read the play, stepped into the throwing lane, and he managed to corral the ball, turning the deflection into a stunning interception.

That interception marked the first of Clowney's NFL career. He also joined a pretty exclusive club:

Oh and by the way, Clowney's pick led to points. On the next play, Lamar Miller scored the game's first touchdown, putting the Texans up 10-0 in the first quarter (it's now 10-7). That could be all the scoring the Texans need in what should be a low-scoring contest.

