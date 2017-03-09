Report: Browns expected to sign Kenny Britt, future now unclear for Terrelle Pryor

While Terrelle Pryor awaits his fate, the Browns are expected sign wide receiver Kenny Britt once free agency begins , according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan. And NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that Britt will get $32.5 million over four years.

Originally a first-round pick of the Titans in 2009, Britt has played for the Rams since 2014. Last season, he had 68 receptions for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns (all career bests), which is made all the more impressive by the fact that Case Keenum and Jared Goff were the Rams’ quarterbacks.

It’s unclear what this means for Pryor, who is coming off a breakout season. CBSSports.com’s Joel Corry estimates Pryor’s value at $12 million annually but ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi reported this week that the Browns don’t think Pryor is worth that much. And should a better offer come along, Cleveland likely will let Pryor walk.

Britt will join 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman atop the Browns’ depth chart, and there’s still the matter of figuring out where (if anywhere) Josh Gordon fits in. More importantly, Cleveland remains on its never-ending search for a franchise quarterback.