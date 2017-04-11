Seahawks reportedly agree to terms with Dolphins draft bust Dion Jordan

The Seahawks are using the offseason to stockpile former high-round picks. In March, the team signed offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, originally selected by the Jaguars with the second overall pick in 2013. And on Tuesday, the Seahawks are expected to sign another ‘13 bust: Dion Jordon, who went to the Dolphins, one pick after Joeckel’s name was called.

USAToday.com’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jordan has agreed to terms with Seattle.

Jordan started just one game during his first two years in Miami, and it got worse from there. He spent the 2015 season on the reserve/suspended list and the 2016 season on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Dolphins released him last month.

In May 2016, Pelissero wrote about Jordan, who was seeking reinstatement by the NFL after a series of failed drug tests led to him missing the ‘15 season.

“I’m not about to waste it. I can’t waste it. And I [expletive] love doing it,” Jordan said at the time. “Who doesn’t love running out in front of 30,000-plus fans and you get that rush? But it’s also things that you can get that rush from that can be very satisfying and can carry you on to a successful life after football.

“I just turned 26 years old, so life starts to hit you in the face. Who are you outside of those shoulder pads and helmet? And it’s weird, but I feel like it’s a blessing for me at this point in time to think about it, instead of waiting ‘til they really tell me I can’t play football no more.”

Now 27 and stuck on one career NFL start since coming into the league four years ago, Jordan is again looking to get his career back on track.