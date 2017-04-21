Stephen Jones: Unlikely Cowboys trade up in the first round of 2017 NFL Draft

The Cowboys desperately need a consistent pass rusher and a playmaker in the secondary, but they won't have a chance to add one in next week's draft until the 28th pick. So, naturally, it's worth wondering if the Cowboys will trade up in the draft. After all, they're already a Super Bowl contender and are firmly positioned to win now.

It doesn't sound like that'll happen, though. On Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones pretty much shot down that idea during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station.

"I do think there's enough depth at all these positions that I don't think we necessarily have to push the move up button," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "At the same time, I'd never rule anything out. If we think there's a right end that we really didn't think would ever be there or a secondary, a corner, that we never thought would make it down to even that range then obviously you've got to start that discussion in your draft room, in terms of, is it worth it now to start to give up picks?

"I think this year it's tougher than ever because I do think there's great depth in this draft at positions of need for us. To give up one of those guys for a player, to give up two for one, is a tough deal for us. I would never rule it out, but at the same time, I don't necessarily say it's likely, especially with our first round pick."

So, will a worthy defensive end still be available at the 28th pick?

"I don't know that for sure," Jones said. "I think it's possible. From what we've seen, is it possible? Absolutely.

"It doesn't necessarily just have to be a right end. Obviously we're looking at secondary players, and then at the same time, we'll certainly evaluate any player that we have extremely high on our board that may have fallen to our pick at 28. That's always an option that it wouldn't be a defensive lineman or a secondary player. It very well could be another position."

Speaking of secondary players, CBS Sports' R.J. White's seven-round mock draft was published on Friday. In that mock, White has the Cowboys taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round and safety Justin Evans in the second round. White then has the Cowboys taking a defensive end in DeMarcus Walker in the third round.

If it's not already clear, the Cowboys need help on defense, namely because their offense is already loaded Last year, their defense ranked 17th by Football Outsiders' metrics, which isn't awful, but their season ended early due to their inability to stop Aaron Rodgers.