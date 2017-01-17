WATCH: New coach begins first press conference in most Chargers way possible

Anthony Lynn did not get off to the best start

It didn't take long for Anthony Lynn to make a mistake as the Chargers' new coach. All it took was one press conference for him to slip up.

During Lynn's introductory press conference, he began by saying how excited he was to coach the Chargers. The only problem? He briefly forgot that the team is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and nearly called them the San Diego Chargers before correcting himself at the last possible moment.

Nice save:

That really is the perfect way for the Chargers to wrap up a hectic couple of weeks. First, they fired Mike McCoy after a 5-11 season, then they announced their decision to relocate from San Diego to Los Angeles, and finally they hired Lynn the next day.

Their next task? Finding someone who will actually help them get all their stuff 120 miles north, because more than 25 moving companies in San Diego have banded together by refusing to help the team.

Fun offseason.

