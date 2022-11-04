Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.

"To get in this league and play who we play day after day, I would think it would be a tremendous awakening," Huggins told reporters Thursday. "You don't get to make your own schedule in the Big 12."

The move would mean Mark Few's squad would be in the same conference as some other very solid teams such as Baylor, Kansas, Texas and TCU -- all four currently ranked in the top 14 nationally. The Bulldogs have never lifted the NCAA Tournament trophy, but they were close in 2021 when they lost the championship game to Scott Drew's Bears. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks earned the 2022 national title.

Gonzaga missed the Elite Eight last season after getting knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the Bulldogs have not fallen off. They are still expected to be a strong team this year, as they enter the season as the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 poll and the No. 1 team in CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1 rankings.

Thamel reported earlier this week that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met in Texas recently to discuss the possibility of the move. The Big 12 is not the only one interested. Thamel also said that both the Pac-12 and the Big East have "engaged with" Gonzaga, but there are no details on how serious those talks were.