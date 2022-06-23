Winker went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics.

Winker contributed an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. He's homered in consecutive contests for the first time all year, and three of his last four hits have gone for extra bases. The outfielder is up to a .219/.337/.335 slash line, six long balls, 29 RBI and 22 runs scored through 68 contests. It's too soon to say he's shaking off his season-long power outage, but it's clear he's making some progress in that area, though that could also be a product of facing the Athletics' pitching.