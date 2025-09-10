Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Wednesday that Winker (back) will be shut down for the rest of the 2025 season, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Winker landed on the Mets' injured list in mid-July due to back inflammation. He was pulled from his rehab assignment last week after suffering a setback, and the injury is severe enough for the 32-year-old to be officially sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Winker will shift his focus to being ready for the spring training and will enter the offseason as a free agent.