Winker (back) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though no reports had indicated that Winker resumed baseball activities following his placement on the injured list July 11 due to lower-back inflammation, the 32-year-old evidently made enough progress behind the scenes over the last few days for the Mets to clear him for a rehab assignment. He started at designated hitter for St. Lucie on Wednesday, and he'll likely remain in the minors for several more games in order to stockpile at-bats and perhaps prove that his back won't be an issue if he's needed for spot duty in the corner outfield. Though Winker should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in September, the Mets may not be willing to open up regular playing time for him, especially while the team is getting good results from its current DH platoon of Mark Vientos and Starling Marte. Winker slashed an unremarkable .229/.309/.400 in 81 plate appearances in the majors prior to being shut down with the back issue.