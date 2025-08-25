Winker (back) has yet to resume baseball activities, and he's running out of time to complete any sort of progression that would allow him to play again this season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old was originally shut down May 5 with an oblique strain, and his return in early July lasted just three plate appearances before his back became an issue. Given that it's been over three months since Winker saw regular game action in the majors, he would likely need a lengthy rehab stint before being ready to help the Mets' playoff push. As a result, he may have played his last game for the team, as he'll become a free agent this winter.