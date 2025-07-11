Mets' Jesse Winker: Hits IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets placed Winker on the 10-day injured list Friday due to back inflammation.
Winker exited Thursday's game with back tightness and headed back to New York to undergo further testing, which revealed inflammation severe enough to warrant an IL stint. Winker has been serving as the Mets' primary DH, a role which could be handed to Mark Vientos in the short term. Jared Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.
