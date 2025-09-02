Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Winker has been shut down from all activities and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Winker has been on the injured list since mid-July due to back inflammation. He was given the green light to begin a rehab assignment last Wednesday but was shut down after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts after two games at Single-A St. Lucie. With time running out for the 32-year-old to return to Queens this year, it now appears that he'll shift his focus to getting ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. Winker is due to hit free agency this winter.