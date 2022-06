Diaz saved Sunday's 4-1 win against the Angels, allowing one walk with five strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Diaz was brought in during the eighth to face the heart of Los Angeles' lineup, then stayed in for the ninth and struck out the side to earn his first save since May 27. Manager Buck Showalter was comfortable letting Diaz throw 28 pitches with a scheduled off day Monday, and the 28-year-old now sports a 2.13 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.